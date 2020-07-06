China rally triggers gains in European cyclical stocks

A man wearing a protective mask is seen inside the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China February 28, 2020. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, July 6 — European shares jumped in early trading today, with a rally in China's markets setting an upbeat tone as investors banked on the world's second biggest economy to lead a recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.7 per cent by 0714 GMT, with stocks exposed to China, like carmakers, industrials, energy firms and luxury goods makers rising strongly, while banks also rallied.

The German DAX, London's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 all rose about 2 per cent.

China's blue-chip index jumped over 5 per cent, as investors stocked up on cheap funding to invest in an economy that analysts predict will recover faster and better than other major countries battling new waves of infections.

UK homebuilders Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments gained about 5 per cent after reports that British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak planned to raise a property tax threshold, among other steps to reduce the economic toll of the health crisis.

Sonova, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, rose 5.4 per cent after saying it would close some stores and cut jobs as it expects first-half results to only partially recover from the pandemic. — Reuters