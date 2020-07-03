Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-day

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.08 points to 1,543.36 from yesterday’s close of 1,536.28. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Bursa Malaysia remained positive throughout the morning session, supported by index-linked counters in line with regional peers.

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.08 points to 1,543.36 from yesterday’s close of 1,536.28.

The index opened 7.2 points higher at 1,543.48 and moved between 1,538.16 and 1,544.54 throughout the period.

Gainers outpaced losers 605 to 308, with 400 counters unchanged, 601 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.9 billion shares worth RM1.8 billion.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.25 per cent to 22,201.27, Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased 0.84 per cent to 25,336.08 while Singapore's Straits Times Index improved 0.62 per cent to 2,653.11.

Among heavyweights, Maybank extended nine sen to RM7.71, Tenaga extended 18 sen to 11.74, Public Bank gained 16 sen to RM17.10, Petronas Chemicals added 13 sen to RM6.68, and Hartalega was 16 sen higher at RM15.16.

Of the most active, Vivocom Intl and its warrants edged up half-a-sen to four sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, Anzo added two sen to 18.5 sen, Iris Corp accrued 1.5 to 21 sen, while PDZ was flat at seven sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 64.54 points to 10,860.32, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 61.35 points to 10,711.71 and the FBM 70 surged 125.05 points to 13,329.2.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 78.85 points higher at 12,405.34 and the FBM ACE climbed 149.53 points to 6,750.29.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index grew 2.27 points to 140.04, the Financial Services Index enlarged 104.05 points to 13,063.00, while the Plantation Index receded 41.11 points to 6,788.02. ― Bernama