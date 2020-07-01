Bursa Malaysia remains positive at mid-morning

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.73 point to 1,501.7 from yesterday’s close of 1,500.97. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained positive at mid-morning, aided by selected bluechips as well as healthcare counters.

At 11.02am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.73 point to 1,501.7 from yesterday’s close of 1,500.97.

The index opened 2.96 points higher at 1,503.93.

Overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 446 to 301, while 352 counters were unchanged, 815 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.94 billion shares worth RM982.34 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM7.53, Petronas Chemicals improved one sen to RM6.21, while Tenaga eased six sen to RM11.56, Public Bank was two sen lower at RM16.48, and IHH Healthcare reduced 10 sen to RM5.40.

Of the most active, VSolar added 3.5 sen to 10 sen, Fintec Global improved 1.5 sen to 7.5 sen, Iris Corp and Hubline rose half-a-sen each to 19 sen and 6.5 sen respectively, while AT Systematization eased half-a-sen to 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 24.85 points to 10,576.83, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 22.02 points to 10,435.02 and the FBM 70 grew 95.08 points to 13,034.71.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 37.63 points higher at 12,076.92 and the FBM ACE expanded 168.89 points to 6,333.2.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index expanded 0.16 point to 133.82, the Financial Services Index climbed 25.3 points to 12,737.81, and the Plantation Index enlarged 8.9 points to 6,719.14. ― Bernama