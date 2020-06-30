Serba Dinamik group bags 3 overseas contracts worth RM543.5m

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s (SDHB) overseas subsidiaries have secured a total of three contracts in Indonesia and Zambia with a combined estimated contract value of about US$126.8 million (about RM543.5 million).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said one contract was secured in Indonesia through PT Serba Dinamik Indonesia, a 75 per cent-owned subsidiay of Serba Dinamik International Ltd, which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SDHB, consisting of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work for PT Polytama Propindo.

The other two contracts, in Zambia, are secured through SDIT International Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Serba Dinamik IT Solutions Sdn Bhd, which in turn is a wholly-owned unit of SDHB, for the implementation of Digital Microlending Lending Platform through USSD channel for Zamtel and implementation of Digital Health Platform for National Health Insurance Management Authority, both for ZCOM Systems Ltd.

SDHB said it had also secured seven domestic contracts for operations and maintenance work through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd.

It added that the contracts have no specific value as it is on a “call-out” basis whereby the work orders will be awarded at the discretion of the client based on their activities’ schedules and rates throughout the duration of the respective contracts. — Bernama