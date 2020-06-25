Moody’s: Asean-5 economies, including Malaysia, face rising credit risk

The policy measures taken by the Asean-5 economies will reduce some of the negative effects of Covid-19 but will not offset the rising recessionary or credit risks for most sectors. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Moody’s Investors Service says in a new report that policy measures taken by the Asean-5 economies will reduce some of the negative effects of Covid-19 but will not offset the rising recessionary or credit risks for most sectors.

In a research announcement today, Moody’s rated (based on its Long-term Corporate Obligation Rating), Malaysia as A3 stable, the Philippines (Baa2 stable), Indonesia (Baa2 stable), Vietnam (Ba3 negative), and Thailand (Baa1 stable).

“The various policy measures will mitigate credit-negative pressure on companies, banks and the broader economy, but weakness in trade, commodity prices and general sentiment will weigh on growth for all five economies,” Moody’s assistant vice-president Deborah Tan said.

According to the report, the five economies are highly integrated in regional manufacturing supply chains and are experiencing sharp declines in external trade flows, while ongoing travel restrictions are weighing on tourism-related revenue and export earnings.

At the same time, sluggish commodity prices are pressuring fiscal revenues for commodity exporters.

Financial market volatility triggered capital outflows in March and April, although lower dependence on foreign-currency denominated debt for most governments will to some extent shield them from currency depreciation risk.

“The fiscal costs of the support measures will be significant, with debt burdens only stabilising from 2021 for most economies, although the Asean-5 countries had adequate buffers prior to the pandemic that provide them with the fiscal space to respond to the crisis,” Tan added.

Moody’s found that policy measures for the financial sector had mostly focused on providing liquidity to banks to support new lending and through credit restructuring such as debt moratoriums.

It analyses that once moratoriums are lifted, banks’ problem loans will likely increase.

“Few corporate sectors will benefit directly from government support, with strategically important state-owned enterprises likely to take priority in receiving direct financial support. Still, privately-owned companies will receive some support from broader policy measures such as temporary tax relief and lower interest rates.

“The infrastructure sector will also get limited support, as with the exception of Indonesia, few countries in the region have taken steps to support the companies,” it said.

Moody’s noted that governments had also shifted some of the burden related to policy support to utilities and other infrastructure providers.

“Nevertheless, the essential nature of these companies’ services might help shore up demand for some,” it opined. — Bernama