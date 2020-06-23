Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers led gainers 579 to 339, while 392 counters were unchanged, 622 untraded and 19 others suspended. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon today amid a recovery in the regional markets, as selling activities continued in selected heavyweights, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 14.10 points to 1,497.14 from Monday’s close of 1,511.24.

The index opened 0.09 point weaker at 1,511.15.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 579 to 339, while 392 counters were unchanged, 622 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 5.46 billion units worth RM1.89 billion.

A dealer said that most of the Asian markets bounced back from earlier losses after US President Donald Trump said that the US-China trade deal was “fully intact”, clarifying earlier confusing statements from the White House over the fate of the deal.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank declined three sen to RM7.63, Public Bank went down 42 sen to RM16.36 and IHH Healthcare shed 18 sen to RM5.34 while TNB rose two sen to RM11.80 and Petronas Chemicals perked three sen to RM6.30.

Of the most active counters, Trive Property and Iris Corp added one sen each to 1.5 sen and 18.5 sen, respectively, and Vivocom Intl gained half-a-sen to three sen but AT Systematization fell two sen to 10.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 83.19 points to 10,532.78, the FBMT 100 Index lost 84.29 points to 10,382.94 and the FBM 70 dropped 50.91 points to 12,888.25.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 65.30 points to 11,944.70 but the FBM ACE rose 65.14 points to 6,193.60.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.07 point to 134.87, the Plantation Index was 74.93 points easier at 6,671.81 and the Financial Services Index eased 167.04 points to 12,847.10. — Bernama