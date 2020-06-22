Angkasa targets to open 16 Coop Farmasi outlets in two years

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd (Angkasa) targets to open 16 Coop Farmasi outlets nationwide within two years.

President Datuk Abdul Fattah Abdullah said the Coop Farmasi network, which is under its Pharma Wellness project, was an initiative to extend health access to cooperative members and the public, and it would also act as a pharmaceutical products hub for pharmacies that were owned by other cooperatives.

“Coop Farmasi also offers medical consultancy, health product wholesaling and online purchase services as well as providing opportunities to boost the placement of halal pharmaceutical products,” he said after launching Coop Farmasi’s Bandar Indera Mahkota branch in Kuantan today.

The first Coop Farmasi outlet was opened in Bentong, Pahang, on November 29 last year.

In a statement, Abdul Fattah was also quoted as saying the opening of this second Coop Farmasi outlet was timely due to the country’s current situation whereby the health aspect was given priority as part of the new norm for Malaysians amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coop Farmasi’s Bandar Indera Mahkota branch offers more than 1,400 stock-keeping units (SKUs) including food supplements, personal care products, cosmetic products and medical equipment.

The Coop Farmasi outlet is also giving a 10 per cent discount to those registered as its members and an additional five per cent discount for cooperative members. — Bernama