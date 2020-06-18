Bursa Malaysia announces six new additions to FTSE4Good Index

Bursa Malaysia said the F4GBM Index measures the performance of public listed companies (PLCs) demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced six new additions to the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index (F4GBM).

In a statement today, it said the F4GBM Index measures the performance of public listed companies (PLCs) demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“For the latest review period of June 2020, there were six new additions and two deletions from the F4GBM Index constituents, bringing the total number of constituents to 73 — a 204 per cent increase since its launch in 2014,” it said.

The six new additions are Bermaz Auto, Duopharma Biotech, Inari Amertron, Karex, RCE Capital and Star Media Group, while the two deletions are Parkson Holdings and UMW Holdings.

It said that Bursa Malaysia and FTSE Russell have been conducting outreach programmes to encourage and support companies in improving their ESG disclosures and practices.

“The continuous increase in the number of constituents is a reflection of the PLCs benefiting from these programmes and catalysing their efforts towards ESG best practices,” it added.

F4GBM Index constituents are drawn from the companies on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia EMAS Index, comprising PLCs from across the small, medium and large market capitalisation segments.

The index is reviewed in June and December against international benchmarks. — Bernama