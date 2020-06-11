Digi launches MyDigi bazaar to support local small businesses

MyDigi Bazaar would give smaller businesses visibility, allowing their brands to be discovered by new customers across Malaysia without having to invest in an online presence. — LDprod/shutterstock.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) is inviting local small businesses to be part of MyDigi Bazaar, a newly introduced category under MyDigi Rewards.

MyDigi Bazaar is an initiative to connect small businesses to Digi’s 11 million subscribers, allowing them to list their products and services on the MyDigi app as an alternative marketing platform to reach a larger audience.

MyDigi Ecosystem and Partnerships team head Lareina Ong said businesses from all categories may apply to be listed on the app without having to pay commission or listing fees.

In a statement today, she said MyDigi Bazaar would give smaller businesses visibility, allowing their brands to be discovered by new customers across Malaysia without having to invest in an online presence.

After they have successfully registered to be a merchant on MyDigi Bazaar, business owners will be able to list their selection of products or services on the MyDigi app under the MyDigi Bazaar category, which is featured on the MyDigi Rewards home page.

“Customers who are interested to purchase from any of these merchants will be directed to download a voucher with a unique code, and subsequently be connected directly to the merchant’s WhatsApp to place their order,” she added.

MyDigi Rewards is Digi’s lifestyle rewards platform, offering customers exciting deals from Malaysia’s favourite brands, spanning across many categories such as F&B, shopping, travel, entertainment and wellness.

Digi customers can enjoy the latest MyDigi Rewards deals through the latest version of the MyDigi App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Playstore.

Further information about MyDigi Bazaar are available on http://digi.my/mdbazaarpr. — Bernama