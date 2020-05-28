Bursa Malaysia turns positive at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers still outnumbered gainers 625 to 326, while 340 counters were unchanged, 604 untraded and 57 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session in positive territory, reversing its earlier downtrend thanks to gains in Petronas Chemicals.

At 3.17pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.91 of-a-point to 1,452.64 from 1,451.73 at Wednesday’s close.

Petronas Chemicals rose 28 sen to RM6.33 with 2.9 million shares changing hands, contributing 4.168 points to the composite index.

However, on the broader market, losers still outnumbered gainers 625 to 326, while 340 counters were unchanged, 604 untraded and 57 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.74 billion units worth RM3.34 billion.

Of the heavyweights, IHH bagged two sen to RM5.47 and Maxis gained five sen to RM5.36, while Maybank slipped one sen to RM7.39, Tenaga lost 14 sen to RM12.06 and Public Bank eased two sen to RM15.22.

Of the most actives, Lambo and Sanichi inched up half-a-sen each to 2.5 sen and 9.5 sen, respectively, Key Alliance shed one sen to 7.5 sen, GD Express declined 7.5 sen to 37 sen, while both Eduspec and BGD were flat at 2.5 sen each.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 1.58 points to 10,305.4, the FBMT 100 Index earned 9.4 points to 10,159.79, the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 5.57 points to 11,859.4, and the FBM 70 chalked up 24.49 points to 12,961.95.

The FBM ACE, however, decreased 75.85 points to 5,475.89

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 2.02 points to 128.41, the Plantation Index fell 58.51 points to 6,749.17, while the Financial Services Index trimmed 15.62 points to 12,334.71. — Bernama