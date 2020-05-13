Volkswagen rebranding in Malaysia to involve 21 dealers

The realignment of Volkswagen’s brand design was one of the world’s largest rebranding campaigns, involving over 171 markets and 10,000 dealerships, said Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia in a statement today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — A total of 21 Volkswagen dealerships in Malaysia will be revamped externally and internally in stages, over the course of the next few months following the rebranding of the marque.

The realignment of Volkswagen’s brand design was one of the world’s largest rebranding campaigns, involving over 171 markets and 10,000 dealerships, said Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) in a statement today.

The new brand design was built on the “Vibrant Power” ethos, while the “New Volkswagen” is a representation of the brand’s fresh new vision and a new attitude.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter said the introduction represents a new era for the brand.

“We have always been digital-first here in Malaysia, having pioneered numerous ground-breaking initiatives, from selling our cars on e-commerce sites to launching our digital showroom. In such challenging times, we recognise the need to be even more customer-centric and to be able to move to the new brand design completes this transformation for us.

“The principles of ‘people first, ‘new attitude’ and ‘digital first’ will shape our future direction in better reaching out and creating a new Volkswagen experience for our customers,” he said. — Bernama