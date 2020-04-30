Public Mutual declares distributions of RM64m for seven funds

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Fund manager Public Mutual today declared distributions amounting to more than RM64 million for seven funds for the financial year ended April 30, 2020.

In a statement, the Public Bank unit said gross distribution per unit for PB Islamic Dynamic Allocation Fund was 8.5 sen, Public Select Mixed Asset Conservative Fund (1.0 sen) and Public Far-East Balanced Fund (0.5 sen).

Meanwhile, the gross distribution per unit for Public Ehsan Mixed Asset Conservative Fund, Public Ehsan Mixed Asset Growth Fund, Public Islamic Dividend Fund and Public Islamic Asia Dividend Fund was 0.25 sen each.

Public Mutual has more than 140 unit trust funds under its management. As at end-February, the fund size managed by the company was RM84.1 billion. — Bernama