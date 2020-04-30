MDEC to host e-Dagang Expo on May 4-8

The Singapore Lazada website is seen in this illustration photo June 20, 2017. Geared to take business offline to online and onwards to export, the sessions will be headlined by MDEC’s eCommerce partners such as Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, Alibaba, BliBli and eBay. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is hosting its first and largest e-Dagang Expo (eDX) from May 4 until May 8, 2020 in an effort to speed up digitalisation in line with the new normal brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the five-day virtual event which aims to engage 500,000 micro-sellers, local businesses and exporters on the benefits of eCommerce, there will also be webinars and panel sessions on tips and tricks to succeed in eCommerce, growing beyond borders and inspirational success stories, it said.

Geared to take business offline to online and onwards to export, the sessions will be headlined by MDEC’s eCommerce partners such as Shopee, Lazada, Carousell, Alibaba, BliBli and eBay.

From learning how to set up an online store using easy everyday tools, to listing their products on eMarketplaces and growing their sales nationwide and globally, eDX seeks to empower SMEs and aspiring business owners of all sizes, said MDEC in a statement here today.

Additionally, there will also be an opportunity for attendees to enjoy discounts provided by participating eCommerce enablers through fire-sales.

MDEC is committed to accelerating eCommerce adoption among local small and medium enterprises through its Go-eCommerce programmes. Web registration opens from 10am on May 1. To secure your spot, visit www.go-ecommerce.my. — Bernama