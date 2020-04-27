Bursa Malaysia maintains positive mark at mid-afternoon

Overall, gainers continued its momentum to outpace losers 445 to 359, while 330 counters were unchanged, 789 untraded and 38 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Bursa Malaysia maintained its positive mark as trading resumed after the lunch break.

At 3pm, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 5.54 points to 1,375.39 from 1,369.10 at Friday’s close.

The key index opened 1.75 points higher at 1,371.60 and moved between 1,371.60 and 1,376.82 throughout the morning session.

Overall, gainers continued its momentum to outpace losers 445 to 359, while 330 counters were unchanged, 789 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.35 billion shares worth RM1.38 billion.

An analyst said that the Bursa Malaysia is expected to trade in tight range for the rest of the day with the immediate resistance of 1,380, pending further market direction.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank gained six sen to RM7.42, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM15.92, IHH added six sen to RM5.19, CIMB increased two sen to RM3.52, and Digi jumped 11 sen to RM4.47.

Of the actives, Careplus added four sen to 47 sen, LKL inched up 6.5 sen to 34 sen and Powerwell added 4.5 sen to 30 sen per share.

As for top losers, Petronas Dagangan declined 16 sen to RM20.14 and Advanced Packaging technology shed 15 sen to RM1.80.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 37.60 points stronger at 9,592.24, the FBMT 100 Index increased 35.70 points to 9,468.37, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 31.42 points to 10,630.15, the FBM ACE appreciated 118.02 points to 4,567.20, and the FBM 70 earned 33.15 points to 11,465.65.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 55.11 points to 12,309.17, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.44 point to 115.24, and the Plantation Index rebounded 25.80 points to 6,159.27. — Bernama