FGV develops action plan to enhance labour practices

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 ― Agricultural and agri-commodities company FGV Holdings Bhd has developed an action plan to ensure that all of its practices relating to labour are fully in line with international labour standards.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the FGV Action Plan 2020, in affiliation with the Fair Labour Association (FLA), underlines the company’s commitment to responsible recruitment of migrant workers and strengthening of grievance mechanisms.

It is also aimed at regularising undocumented migrant workers in Sabah, improving monitoring systems and remediation, as well as enhancing stakeholder engagements.

“The action plan will constitute FGV’s overarching effort to uphold labour standards, which will also address concerns raised by the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO).

“FGV is serious in protecting the rights and well-being of its workers, including migrant workers, especially amidst the Covid-19 situation in the country,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Haris, there are over 30,000 migrant workers in FGV’s plantations.

“FGV fully respects their rights as employees and is committed to pay minimum wage and ensure adequate supply of food to them,” he said.

He added that FGV became a participating company of the FLA in October 2019 as part of its commitment to human rights and ongoing efforts to uphold labour standards.

The FLA is an international association of socially responsible companies, universities and civil society organisations, aiming at promoting and protecting the human rights of workers, and improving working conditions worldwide. ― Bernama