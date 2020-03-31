European stock markets extend gains

A screen displays the CAC 40 amongst stock tickers displayed at the headquarters of the Pan-European stock exchange Euronext, in La Defense district, near Paris, March 9, 2020. — AFP pic

LONDON, March 31 — European stock markets rose in early deals today, extending gains won in the previous session, as traders weighed up global stimulus efforts to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

London jumped 2.4 per cent, Frankfurt climbed 2.3 per cent, Paris advanced 1.6 per cent, Milan gained 1.9 per cent and Madrid was up 1.8 per cent.

A sharp rebound in oil prices and data showing a surprise increase in Chinese factory orders also helped sentiment.

“China provided Western investors with a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex trading group.

China is slowly returning to a semblance of normal life after months of tough restrictions which locked up millions of people at home and brought economic activity to a near standstill.

“Chinese factory data overnight gave a flicker of hope that the world’s second largest economy is firing back up, despite large parts of the world grinding to a halt,” said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta. — AFP