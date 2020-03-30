Short-term rates close stable on Bank Negara’s operations

Earlier today, the central bank conducted one conventional money market tender, one Qard tender and three reverse repo tenders. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Short-term interbank rates ended stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

The surplus in the conventional system decreased to RM52.90 billion from RM57.55 billion this morning, while in the Islamic system, it fell to RM24.59 billion from RM27.92 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted one conventional money market tender, one Qard tender and three reverse repo tenders.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM52.9 billion conventional money market tender and a RM24.60 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

It also revised the conventional overnight tender to RM52.9 billion from RM51.9 billion.

The average Islamic overnight interest rate stood at 2.48 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates were pegged at 2.54 per cent, 2.58 per cent and 2.63 per cent, respectively. — Bernama