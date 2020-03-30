G20 trade ministers to hold emergency video conference today

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (top right) is seen on a screen attending a videoconference with G20 leaders to discuss the Covid-19 coronavirus, at the Parliament House in Canberra March 26, 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, March 30 — Group of 20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference from 1200 GMT today to discuss cooperation on supply chains, Japan's foreign ministry said.

Japan's trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and vice foreign minister Kenji Wakamiya will participate in the meeting, it said.

Besides G20 members, representatives from international organizations including the World Health Organisation, World Trade Organisation and OECD have also been invited to take part, it said.

The meeting aims to maintain international supply chains by facilitating the flow of goods and services. — Reuters