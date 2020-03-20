Berjaya group, I-Berhad contribute RM1m each to Covid-19 fund

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launches the Covid-19 fund at the Prime Minister Office’s in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today received a cheque each from Berjaya Group of Companies and I-Berhad as contribution towards Covid-19 Fund.

In his Facebook posting, Muhyiddin said Berjaya Corporation Berhad chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching and I-Berhad chairman, Tan Sri Lim Kim Hong each contributed RM1 million to Covid-19 fund which stands at RM2,212,500.00 so far.

In a posting which received 5,300 ”likes”, Muhyiddin also uploaded two pictures of cheque presentation by the two donors.

The Perikatan Nasional government launched the Covid-19 fund on March 11 to provide financial assistance to needy patients of the disease.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, I-Berhad said the company recognised its social responsibility to work hand in hand and support the government’s initiatives, and hope the contribution will go some way in reaching out to many others who are in need during these challenging times.

As the chairman of I-Berhad, Lim said the company commended the government’s tireless efforts in handling this current situation as well as looking into various initiatives for the welfare of the nation.

“Additionally, we also like to say a big thank you to the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers who are at the forefront of this battle against this viral outbreak.

“All businesses have been affected, ours are not spared. So, we do know what it is like, especially for the small and medium-sized enterprises and also the man on the street who will be feeling the negative effects of this global pandemic.

“Plans had to be deferred, some even cancelled, but all that pales in comparison to the difficulties that our fellow Malaysians are currently facing, or will be facing in the days and weeks to come,” Lim said in the statement. — Bernama