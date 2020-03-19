Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

The ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The ringgit extended its downtrend against the US dollar at the opening session today due to lingering worries over Covid-19 pandemic which has curbed traders’ risk appetite, said a dealer.

At 9.00am, the local currency depreciated to 4.3800/3850 against the greenback from Wednesday’s closing of 4.3737/3844.

Yesterday, the government said it could be forced to extend the existing 14-day Movement Control Order if the measure failed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The current two-week nationwide movement control order began yesterday and end in March 2020.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in an address which was broadcasted live last night said: “the government hopes after this two week period, those with symptoms (Covid-19) are able to be isolated and treated, making Malaysia free of Covid-19.”

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 790 cases related to the virus.

The ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0276/0327 from 3.0446/0664 and increased versus the Japanese yen to 4.0246/0303 from 4.0759/0898 yesterday’s close.

The local note rose vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.0633/0708 from 5.2514/2570 and improved against the euro to 4.7751/7823 from 4.7938/8081. — Bernama