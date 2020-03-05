Bursa Malaysia opens higher tracking regional peers

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 235 to 44, with 147 counters unchanged, 1,570 untraded and 17 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday’s uptrend to open higher today, tracking regional peers after another overnight rally on the Wall Street.

At 9.04am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.78 points higher at 1,494.73 from yesterday's close of 1,489.95.

At the opening bell, the FBM KLCI opened 2.41 points better at 1,492.36.

On the broader market, gainers led losers by 235 to 44, with 147 counters unchanged, 1,570 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 117.20 million shares worth RM52.45 million.

In a note today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said market sentiment in the US received a boost following former Vice President Joe Biden’s big wins in the “Super Tuesday” Democratic presidential race as he was considered a more market-friendly person who is less likely to raise taxes and impose new regulations.

On the local front, the upbeat commodity prices such as crude oil and crude palm oil, coupled with the stronger ringgit against the greenback also added to the positive sentiment, it said.

“After a period of lull, we saw the key index attempting to build a base around the 1,455 level as investors nibble on beaten-down stocks,” it added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM8.48, Tenaga rose eight sen to RM12.66 and CIMB increased four sen to RM4.58.

Public Bank added two sen to RM17.82 while IHH was flat at RM5.60.

Of the actives, KNM increased one sen to 21 sen, PUC and Alam Maritim edged up half-a-sen each to 15.5 sen and 10 sen respectively, while Vortex and Pansat were flat at eight sen and 65 sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 39.45 points to 10,543.98, the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 42.53 points to 11,193.53 and the FBM 70 increased 64.86 points to 12,880.52.

The FBMT 100 Index was 37.56 points higher at 10,366.54 while the FBM Ace rose 53.78 points to 5,299.0.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.85 of a point to 136.12, the Financial Services Index advanced 42.48 points to 14,337.63 but the Plantation Index fell 5.81 points to 6,746.47. — Bernama