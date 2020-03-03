Bursa Malaysia derivatives records new all-time high in Feb 2020

The derivatives market operator said the total monthly volume recorded in February had surpassed the previous record of 1.54 million contracts registered in January 2020, mainly contributed by the trading volume for Crude Palm Oil Futures. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd (BMD) recorded a total monthly volume of 1.72 million contracts in February 2020, which renewed to an all-time high for the second consecutive months of the year.

The derivatives market operator said the total monthly volume recorded in February had surpassed the previous record of 1.54 million contracts registered in January 2020, mainly contributed by the trading volume for Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO).

The FCPO achieved a new all-time high of 1.43 million contracts in February 2020, surpassing the previous record of 1.26 million FCPO contracts traded in January 2020.

Acting chief executive officer Samuel Ho said BMD’s second consecutive all-time high for total monthly volume signified the improved market depth of its offerings in light of recent uncertainties and volatility.

He added that BMD also aims to continue this growth trajectory by broadening its product offerings for investors to manage their price risk exposure.

“This includes the recently re-launched Single Stock Futures offering an expanded list of new underlying stocks. This will provide an additional risk management tool for investors as well as an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the equity market,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, total daily open interest for all products traded on BMD was also at an all-time high of 346,403 contracts on Feb 26, 2020, surpassing the previous all-time high of 343,251 contracts registered on Jan 29, 2020. — Bernama