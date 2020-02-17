Astro shares flat, investors on wait-and-see mode

Astro Malaysia shares were flat on Bursa Malaysia with investors awaiting news on possible new Eenglish Premier League football broadcast tie-ups. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Shares of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd were flat with investors taking a wait-and-see attitude on news that the English Premier League (EPL) would likely partner with Netflix-style digital streaming to sell live games.

If it materialises, it will probably impact the media and entertainment holding company, which currently is the official EPL broadcaster in Malaysia.

Any possibility of being unable to air these games would most probably affect its bottom line.

At the moment, Astro holds exclusive broadcasting rights to the EPL for three seasons until 2021/22.

On Saturday, the new Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters announced that they were working on plans to launch the digital streaming channel and it could start in 2022.

At 10.50am, shares of Astro were flat at RM1.25 with 214,900 shares transacted. — Bernama