Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 ― Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-afternoon, weighed down by losses in selected heavyweights and the broader market shares.

At 3.12pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 3.25 points to 1,549.52 from yesterday's close of 1,552.77.

The benchmark index, however, opened 1.52 points firmer at 1,554.29.

Market breadth was negative as losers outnumbered gainers 452 to 305, with 349 counters unchanged, 879 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.83 billion shares worth RM1.17 million.

An analyst said the local bourse was also in line with weaker regional markets.

Among heavyweights, Maybank recovered six sen to RM8.51, Tenaga eased 12 sen to RM12.76, Public Bank declined eight sen to RM18.32, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM6.49 and IHH dropped one sen to RM5.76.

Of the actives, AirAsia Group rose six sen to RM1.29, Binasat added 6.5 sen to 54 sen, ARB was up 3.5 sen at 30.5 sen and DGB was flat at 10 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 15.65 points to 11,031.77, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 37.72 points to 11,746.86 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 15.84 points to 10,832.35.

However, the FBM 70 was 8.22 points higher at 13,814.66 and the FBM Ace recovered 35.09 points to 5,515.62.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.45 point to 145.65, the Financial Services Index was 35.84 points better at 14,884.98 and the Plantation Index contracted 25.20 points to 7,286.19. ― Bernama