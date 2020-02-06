Setel, the e-payment solution for petrol, is now available at Petronas stations nationwide

Setel is supported at more than 700 Petronas stations, with that number expected to grow in the coming weeks. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Setel has just announced that the direct-to-pump fuel payment application is now available across the country.

Exclusive to Petronas petrol stations, Malaysia’s “first e-payment solution”, according to the team, is supported at more than 700 Petronas stations, with that number expected to grow in the coming weeks.

According to the CEO of Setel, Iskandar Ezzahuddin: “As of January 2020, Setel recorded over 3 million transactions and has garnered positive responses from our customers in the Klang Valley. We are now ready to offer Setel nationwide and will be introducing exciting new features in the coming months.”

Setel, introduced by Petronas in 2018, announced some figures to show that their first year and a half in the market has been comparatively successful. As of December 2019, they have a Net Promoter Score of 75 (customer relationships), while CEO Iskandar Ezzahuddin also shared that the iOS and Android apps — both available for free — have done well in terms of ratings.

Setel also recently introduced Mesra points fuel redemption — directly within the mobile app — and the app also has integrated loyalty points and e-commerce in addition to fuel payments. Meanwhile, Azrul Osman Rani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Petronas Dagangan Berhad also shared that there’s more to come: “The nationwide expansion is also us pushing our boundaries in deelivering meaningful value to our customers.”

New features to arrive in the coming months

Setel will also be introducing a few new features in the coming months, including “Setel for Family”, which will allow for a main user to pay for the petrol of multiple family members from the same account, and “Order, Pick-up, and Go”, which will re-introduce a feature where you can pre-order food or drinks from the Petronas petrol station’s store prior to arriving.

Meanwhile, they are also exploring partnerships with car manufacturers with the idea of integrating the Setel app into the head unit of a car. This built-in feature could be arriving soon, although there aren’t any hard details on availability just yet.

What do you think about Setel? If you’ve tried the app and you have thoughts on it, do let us know in the comment section. — SoyaCincau