Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.76 of-a-point to 1,546.35 from yesterday's close of 1,545.59, after opening 1.34 points weaker at 1,544.25. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-morning today as mild bargain hunting on index-linked heavyweights interspersed with profit-taking in the lower liners, amid weak market sentiment.

A dealer said market sentiment was affected by growing concerns on the economic impact of the Novel Coronavirus which originated from Wuhan,China.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 554 to 183, while 313 counters remained unchanged, 941 untraded and 77 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.31 billion shares worth RM737.35 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.48, Public Bank was six sen higher at RM18.96, Tenaga increased four sen to RM12.52 and Petronas Chemicals declined 21 sen to RM6.24.

Of the actives, Avillion was 1.5 sen weaker at 14.5 sen, KNM Group decreased three sen to 27 sen and Sapura Energy was flat at 25.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 25.10 points to 11,004.87 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 42.38 points to 11,670.63.

The FBMT 100 Index fell 14.69 points to 10,812.09, the FBM 70 was 100.72 points weaker at 13,796.65 and the FBM Ace was 113.43 points lower at 5,507.79.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 2.35 points to 144.87, the Financial Services Index rose 25.99 points to 14,915.88 and the Plantation Index was 13.91 points higher at 7,170.62. ― Bernama