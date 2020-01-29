Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning due to profit-taking in heavyweights. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning due to profit-taking in heavyweights and bargain hunting in small-cap stocks.

At 11.11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.07 points to 1,550.57 from yesterday’s close of 1,551.64, after opening 0.01 of-a-point weaker at 1,551.63.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers 370 to 346, while 314 counters remained unchanged, 963 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.11 billion shares worth RM826.53 million.

Among the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank lost one sen to RM8.45, Public Bank was four sen higher at RM19.00, Tenaga decreased 16 sen to RM12.58 and Petronas Chemicals declined five sen to RM6.59.

Of the actives, Avillion was flat at 15.5 sen, Careplus eased two sen to 37.5 sen and DGB Asia added half-a-sen to 13 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 2.68 points to 11,066.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 32.48 points to 11,763.46.

The FBMT 100 Index fell 5.67 points to 10,860.61, the FBM 70 was 0.30 of-a-point higher at 13,936.67 and the FBM Ace increased 7.67 points to 5,575.45.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.46 points to 147.78, the Financial Services Index added 41.17 points to 14,926.98 and the Plantation Index was 28.92 points weaker at 7,218.24. — Bernama