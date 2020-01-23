GrabPay e-wallet active users rise by 50pc, says managing director

GrabPay managing director Ooi Huey Tyng said 50 per cent of users who received the RM30 disbursement had already made a transaction, in which over 70 per cent were spent at its merchants. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 ― GrabPay today announced that one in two applicants for its e-wallet are new users since the launch of the e-Tunai Rakyat initiative by the government, including the conversion of Grab cash-based users who embraced the GrabPay e-wallet.

GrabPay managing director Ooi Huey Tyng said 50 per cent of users who received the RM30 disbursement had already made a transaction, in which over 70 per cent were spent at its merchants.

“We are greatly encouraged by these numbers, and with the support and push from the government and the industry as a whole, we anticipate these numbers will increase in the coming days,” she said in a statement.

The e-Tunai Rakyat initiative was launched with the aim of encouraging the adoption of digital economy. ― Bernama