Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Bursa Malaysia gave up its earlier gains to close the morning session mixed as some traders decided to take their profits off the table.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,589.17, up 0.29 of-a-point from yesterday's close of 1,588.88.

The benchmark index moved between 1,588.34 and 1,592.59 throughout the session after opening 0.41 point higher at 1,589.29 this morning.

Meanwhile, market breadth was negative with decliners leading gainers 396 to 333, while 369 counters remained unchanged, 1,987 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.56 billion shares worth RM909.40 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said after a build-up on recent gains, sentiments on the local bourse has turned as quick profit-taking activities took precedence.

“The renewed volatility in commodity prices, weaker ringgit and the unabated tension in Hong Kong also does not seem to favour market conditions as the social unrest may be prolonged,” it added.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were unchanged at RM8.60 and RM19.48, respectively, Tenaga lost four sen to RM12.90 and Petronas Chemicals was three sen lower at RM7.00.

Among the actives, Vortex slipped one sen to nine sen, Yong Tai gained two sen to 15.5 sen and Rimbunan Sawit added three sen to 35 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 3.44 points higher at 11,337.56 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 14.81 points to 12,014.51.

The FBMT 100 Index increased 2.14 points to 11,123.22, the FBM 70 gained 3.18 points to 14,241.69 and the FBM Ace decreased 4.39 points to 5,652.32.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.48 of-a-point to 153.34, the Financial Services Index declined 9.02 points to 15,344.65 and the Plantation Index garnered 15.17 points to 7,504.77. — Bernama