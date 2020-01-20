Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained easier at mid-afternoon, weighed down by losses in selected heavyweights and in line with weaker regional markets.

At 3.15pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 3.44 points to 1,592.37 from Friday’s close of 1,595.81, after opening 0.58 of-a-point higher at 1,596.39 this morning.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 411 to 382, while 346 counters remained unchanged, 828 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.76 billion shares worth RM985.06 million.

On the regional front, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.55 per cent to 28,897.67, Singapore’s Straits Times Index declined 0.17 per cent to 3,275.60 and Jakarta Composite Index was 0.54 per cent lower at 6,257.38.

Of the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank declined two sen to RM8.60, Public Bank eased 10 sen to RM19.50, Tenaga added eight sen to RM12.98 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.03.

Among the actives, Vortex was half-a-sen lower at 10 sen, Xidelang gained 1.5 sen to 15.5 sen and Alam Maritim was one sen higher at 17.5 sen.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Index was 11.64 points lower at 11,351.91 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index chalked up 3.95 points to 12,023.17.

The FBMT 100 Index decreased 15.52 points to 11,137.21, the FBM 70 firmed 15.23 points to 14,225.12, while the FBM ACE gained 43.76 points to 5,608.88.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.19 of-a-point to 154.07, the Plantation Index eased 40.16 points to 7,495.27 but the Financial Services Index lost 47.16 points to 15,371.08. — Bernama