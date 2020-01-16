PNB announces new leadership team

People walk past a Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) logo in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) has announced a new line-up of its leadership team as well as the retirement of its deputy president, strategic investments and the appointment of a new group head of treasury.

In a statement today, PNB group chairman, Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz said that the new team comprised 16 senior management personnel who each heads a core business function within PNB.

Among them are Datuk Mohd Nizam Zainordin as deputy president and group chief financial officer,Hanizan Hood as chief investment officer (public markets) and Mohammad Hussin as the Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd chief executive officer and executive director.

Mohamad Idros Mosin has also been appointed as the strategic investments group head.

Also joining the team is Hafizuddin Sulaiman as group head of the newly established Treasury division which is responsible for managing the overall capital and liquidity management of the business, including fundraising and liability management

“This new function was formed in line with PNB’s overall portfolio diversification strategy which includes increasing its global investment exposure,” she said.

Hafizuddin brings with him extensive experience in the areas of fundraising and financial reporting from his tenure in Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Ernst & Young Kuala Lumpur.

“With a view towards strengthening PNB’s capability in delivering sustainable returns to our unitholders, these changes will enable us to reinforce a more collaborative working arrangement across all layers of our organisation, thus allowing for a more effective decision-making process without compromising governance aspects.

“At the same time, the changes taking place will allow us to grow our talent pipeline in order to implement our Strategic Plan with the vision of becoming a distinctive world-class investment house,” Zeti said.

Meanwhile, PNB’s strategic investments deputy president, Datin Paduka Kartini Abdul Manaf has retired from her position after 36 years, effective January 1, 2020.

With her retirement, both the Strategic Investments and Private Markets divisions which were under the purview of her previously, now report directly to the president and group chief executive, Jalil Rasheed.

“Kartini has been a longstanding key member of PNB’s senior management team, driving PNB’s major merger and acquisition exercises. She has also been instrumental in fostering a strong rapport with PNB’s investee companies,” said Zeti. — Bernama