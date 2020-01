US President Donald Trump introduces Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to speak during a signing ceremony for ‘phase one’ of the U.S.-China trade agreement in Washington January 16, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, Jan 16 ― China's 2019 gross domestic product is estimated to have grown more than 6 per cent, and data for January indicates a better-than-expected economic outlook, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said yesterday.

China will further deepen domestic reforms and open up wider to the outside world, Liu said in Washington, after signing a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States. ― Reuters