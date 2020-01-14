Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Market breadth on Bursa was negative with losers leading gainers 494 to 302, while 391 counters remained unchanged, 772 were untraded and 18 others were suspended. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon, weighed down by losses in selected index-linked counters in the financial, plantation and consumer product sectors.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 9.86 points to 1,574.87 from yesterday’s close of 1,584.73.

The index opened 0.26 point better at 1,584.99, and moved between 1,571.89 and 1,587.47 throughout the session.

Market breadth on Bursa was negative with losers leading gainers 494 to 302, while 391 counters remained unchanged, 772 were untraded and 18 others were suspended.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM8.61, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals slid six sen each to RM19.16 and RM7.04 respectively, while IHH Healthcare rose one sen to RM5.55.

Dutch Lady remained the top loser, giving up eight sen to RM46.50.

Among the actives, Vortex weakened two sen to 15 sen, Priceworth was flat at 2.5 sen and MYEG rose two sen to RM1.14.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 55.21 points to 11,255.20 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 51.86 points to 11,891.90.

The FBMT 100 Index weakened 57.22 points to 11,042.05 and the FBM 70 slid 24.81 points to 14,215.52, while the FBM ACE increased 81.05 points to 5,583.93.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.63 point to 152.13, the Financial Services Index eased 102.79 points to 15,349.71 and the Plantation Index slipped 64.16 points to 7,612.58. — Bernama