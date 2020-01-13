Bursa Malaysia ends easier bucking regional trends

Bursa Malaysia ended easier bucking regional trends, as the local bourse was mostly influenced by Wall Street’s close last Friday, said MIDF Research. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Bursa Malaysia ended easier bucking regional trends, as the local bourse was mostly influenced by Wall Street’s close last Friday, said MIDF Research.

At the closing bell, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 4.19 points or 0.26 per cent to 1,591.46 compared with last Friday’s close of 1,591.46.

On the broader market, gainers were slightly ahead of losers by 401 to 398, with 421 counters unchanged, 725 untraded and 16 suspended.

Volume declined to 2.74 billion shares worth RM1.59 billion from Friday.

MIDF Research said despite developments indicating that Tehran and Washington are shying away from a conflict, there was news that Iran threatened the US with retaliation.

“The threat came in the form of pulling back from the international nuclear accord while the US warned of new massive economic sanctions and major retribution,” the research firm said.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and CIMB were flat at RM8.65 and RM5.20 respectively, while PBBank slid 32 sen to RM19.22, Tenaga declined two sen to RM12.96 and Petronas Chemicals slipped 14 sen to RM7.10.

Of actives, London Biscuits declined 3.5 sen to six sen, Vortex Consolidation was two sen lower at 17 sen, JCY International improved three sen to 34 sen, while Alam Maritim and Sapura Energy were flat at 17 sen and 29 sen respectively.

On the main index, the FBM Emas Index went down 34.12 points to 11,310.41 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 23.92 points lower at 11,943.76.

The FBMT 100 Index lost 39.67 points to 11,099.27, the FBM 70 declined 20.05 points to 1,4240.41 while the FBM ACE rose 22.18 points to 5,502.88.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.81 point to 152.76, while the Financial Services Index contracted 97.06 points to 15,452.5 and the Plantation Index trimmed 16.26 points to 7,676.74.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.67 billion shares worth RM1.45 billion compared with 2.74 billion shares worth RM1.59 billion last Friday.

Warrants turnover rose to 284.37 million units worth RM50.35 million from Friday’s 193.45 million units worth RM32.22 million.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 638.26 million shares worth RM140.22 from Friday’s 770.59 million shares worth RM183.69.

Consumer products and services accounted for 313.64 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (261.21 million), construction (112.21 million), technology (165.38 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (31.35 million), property (108.17 million), plantations (67.87 million), REITs (8.39 million), closed/fund (78,500), energy (433.31 million), healthcare (17.17 million), telecommunications and media (33.71 million), transportation and logistics (97.57 million) and utilities (29.56 million). — Bernama