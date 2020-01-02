Gamuda, Dong Pi win RM932.5m contract for seawall project in Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― Gamuda Bhd and Taiwan’s Dong-Pi Construction Co Ltd have bagged the construction contract for a seawall project in Taiwan worth NTD6.82 billion (about RM932.5 million).

In a statement, Gamuda said the contract, which involves new construction in the third and fourth stages of the seawall and the second phase of a dike recovery and reuse project, was awarded by Taiwan state-owned ports operation company Taiwan International Ports Corp Ltd.

“The scope of the works involves the construction and completion of 4,014 metre-long seawall structures, dismantling of existing seawall structures (954 metres long) and Southport shore protection works,” it said.

The contract period is 60 months commencing from January 2020 and is expected to be completed by January 2025.

The works will be undertaken by Gamuda and Dong-Pi via an unincorporated joint venture, in which Gamuda and Dong-Pi will hold 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively. ― Bernama