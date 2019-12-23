Maybank clinches ‘brand of the year’ award at World Branding Awards

* Maybank was presented the ‘Brand of the Year 2019’ award for the sixth consecutive year at the World Branding Awards held in London. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Maybank was recently presented the ‘Brand of the Year 2019’ award for the sixth consecutive year at the World Branding Awards held in London — the only brand accorded this recognition under the Banking category for Malaysia.

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards programme of the World Branding Forum, a global non-profit organisation based in London that is dedicated to advancing the standards, skills and education of those involved in the branding and related industries, for the benefit of the branding community as well as the general public.

In a statement, Maybank group president and chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said this sixth consecutive win is a testament to the bank’s commitment to its mission of humanising financial services.

“Being deeply rooted in the communities we serve, we believe our success is inherently tied to our community’s achievements, which is why our customers’ needs and experiences are our priorities.

“We take pride in and value the relationships we have built through our shared history, which have enabled us to prosper together,” he added. — Bernama