Ringgit opens lower on lack of buying momentum

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar on lack of buying interest, weighed down by uncertainties surrounding negotiations between the US and China, said a dealer.

At 9am, the ringgit stood at 4.1400/1440 against 4.1370/1400 at yesterday’s close.

The dealer said sentiment for the US dollar strengthened, bolstered by the latest developments on the US-China trade deal, with the two economic giants having inked a “phase one” trade deal.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It appreciated versus the euro to 4.6016/6077 from 4.6057/6095 and rose versus the British pound to 5.4151/4220 from 5.4232/4288, and strengthened against the Japanese yen to 3.7750/7796 from 3.7802/7832 yesterday.

The local note however fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0529/0569 from 3.0520/0547 on Wednesday. — Bernama



