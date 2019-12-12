Saudi Aramco shares briefly hit US$2t before easing

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 18, 2016. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Dec 12 — Saudi Aramco’s shares opened up 10 per cent in their second trading session today, briefly sending the state-owned oil company’s market value above the US$2 trillion (RM8.3 trillion) target sought by Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The shares hit 38.7 riyals before easing to around 37 riyals after about 15 minutes of trade, up five per cent.

On their debut on the Riyadh market yesterday the shares gained the bourse’s maximum 10 per cent.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) became the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) last week by raising US$25.6 billion to top the US$25 billion listing in 2014 of and Chinese tech firm Alibaba.

Still, that was well below the Crown Prince’s plan announced in 2016 which called for raising as much as US$100 billion via international and domestic listings of a five per cent stake.

Muted interest from foreign investors meant Aramco had to cancel roadshows in New York and London, selling just a 1.5 per cent stake in Riyadh and relying mainly on domestic and regional buyers.

Bernstein analysts initiated their coverage of the stock on with an “Underperform” rating today, estimating its value at around US$1.36 trillion, below Aramco’s initial US$1.7 trillion valuation.

US energy giant Exxon Mobil is worth less than US$300 billion.

“Saudi Aramco is the largest, most profitable oil company in the world — but size is not everything,” the Bernstein analysts wrote, flagging the risk of slow net income growth if oil prices stay flat. — Reuters