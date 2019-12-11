Bursa Malaysia higher, CI up 5.84 points at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was slightly negative with losers outpacing gainers 376 to 334, while 355 counters were unchanged, 907 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Continuous support in heavyweights propelled the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) 5.84 points higher at 1,567.63 at mid-afternoon.

The index opened 3.03 points weaker at 1,558.76 compared with yesterday's close of 1,561.79.

Market breadth was slightly negative with losers outpacing gainers 376 to 334, while 355 counters were unchanged, 907 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.39 billion shares worth RM871.4 million.

Most of the heavyweights were in positive territory led by IHH, Press Metal, Petronas Dagangan and Genting, with further sign of recovery after recording two straight days of losses.

At 3pm, IHH rose 14 sen to RM5.39, Press Metal added 10 sen to RM4.70, Petronas Dagangan improved 38 sen to RM22.88, and Genting went up nine sen to RM5.88.

Maybank and CIMB appreciated three sen each to RM8.57 and RM5.17, respectively.

Of the actives, AT Systematization and DGB were both flat at 5.0 sen and 14.5 sen, respectively, TDM added half-a-sen to 31. 5 sen and FGV increased 5.0 sen to RM1.47.

The FBM Emas Index increased 32.67 points to 11,143.40 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index put on 25.02 points to 11,730.12, while the FBMT 100 Index rose 33.93 points to 10,945.35.

The FBM Ace went up 11.33 points to 4,931.36 and the FBM 70 added 15.03 points to 13,902.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 59.29 points to 15,244.79, the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 0.59 of-a-point to 150.19, and the Plantation Index increased 15.84 points to 7,481.67. — Bernama