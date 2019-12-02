Positive sentiment boost Bursa Malaysia to end at intra-day high

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 8.81 points or 0.56 per cent to finish at 1,570.55 from 1,561.74 at Friday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Positive sentiment on the local and global market pushed Bursa Malaysia to close at an intra-day high today, with buying activities mostly seen in consumer products counters, dealers said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 8.81 points or 0.56 per cent to finish at 1,570.55 from 1,561.74 at Friday’s close.

The benchmark index opened 0.81 of-a-point higher at 1,562.55 and moved to the lowest of 1,561.98 during the trading day.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 440 to 375, with 373 counters unchanged, 767 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume slipped to 2.03 billion shares worth RM1.41 billion from 2.60 billion shares worth RM2.35 billion last Friday.

It was reported today that Malaysia’s headline Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to a 14-month high in November, driven by an increase in new export orders for the first time in four months, according to IHS Markit.

According to the survey respondents, IHS Markit said demand from several key overseas markets had improved during November, generating a net rise for the first time in four months, with key sources of order book strength being the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, as well as higher sales to customers in the US.

Meanwhile, a dealer said stock markets in Asia traded higher this morning, boosted by higher-than-expected Chinese factory data released recently.

He said the data by China’s National Bureau of Statistics over the weekend showed the official PM was at 50.2 in November, which was beyond expectations of a reading of 49.5 for the month by analysts in a Reuters poll.

However, he said investors remained concerned over the US-China trade talk, as US President Donald Trump signed two pieces of legislation supporting protesters in Hong Kong, of which Chinese foreign ministry said that the country will take “strong counter-measures” against the US.

As for the heavyweights, Maybank declined two sen to RM8.51, Public Bank fell six sen to RM19.56, TNB dipped eight sen to RM13.08, while Petronas Chemicals added four sen to RM7.10 and CIMB went up one sen to RM5.19.

Of the actives, Solarvest rose 10 sen to 87 sen, MCT gained eight sen to 37.5 sen, Sanichi earned half-a-sen to five sen and PUC eased half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index improved 43.42 points to 11,136.27, the FBMT 100 Index perked 40.30 points to 10,949.60, the FBM Ace was up 45.96 points at 4,800.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 69.84 points to 11,662.34 and the FBM 70 decreased 36.18 points to 13,841.70.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products & Services Index earned 0.52 of-a-point to 150.43, the Financial Services Index slipped 14.45 points to 15,317.17 and the Plantation Index jumped 88.99 points to 7,156.26.

Main Market volume reduced to 1.22 billion shares worth RM1.18 billion from Friday’s 1.66 billion shares worth RM2.15 billion.

Warrants turnover shed to 240.89 million units valued at RM48.06 million from 450.970 million units valued at RM88.23 million.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 571.38 million units worth RM179.80 million from 486.40 million units worth RM111.24 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 193.57 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (193.11 million), construction (148.51 million), technology (90.03 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (23.69 million), property (168.31 million), plantations (65.40 million), REITs (4.65 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (253.31 million), healthcare (12.65 million), telecommunications and media (25.86 million), transportation and logistics (19.97 million), and utilities (24.92 million). — Bernama