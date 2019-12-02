Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 369 to 261, with 320 counters unchanged, 1,005 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today, supported by continuous buying in selected consumer products and plantation counters, and in line with an uptrend on regional markets, a dealer said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.25 points to 1,568.99 from last Friday’s close of 1,561.72.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 369 to 261, with 320 counters unchanged, 1,005 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 830.90 million shares worth RM390.55 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank improved two sen to RM8.55, Public Bank rose six sen to RM19.68, CIMB added three sen to RM5.21 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.06, while TNB slipped 12 sen to RM13.04.

Of the actives, Solarvest advanced eight sen to 85 sen, Scanwolf gained 14 sen to 28 sen, while M N C Wireless and Sapura Energy were flat at 2.5 sen and 27.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index went up 45.52 points to 11,138.37 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 42.23 points to 10,951.53.

The FBM Ace perked 6.77 points to 4,761.07, the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 40.41 points to 11,632.91 and the FBM 70 bagged 19.22 points to 13,897.10.

The Financial Services Index secured 73.44 points to 15,405.06, the Plantation Index bagged 64.33 points to 7,131.60 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.10 of-a-point to 150.01. — Bernama