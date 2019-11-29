Boustead Plantations appoints Ibrahim Abdul Majid as new CEO

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Boustead Plantations Bhd has appointed Ibrahim Abdul Majid as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective Dec 1.

He assumes the position from Mohamad Azlan Jaafar, who was standing in as acting CEO and will resume his responsibilities as the deputy CEO.

Ibrahim has had an extensive career in the palm oil industry, bringing with him 40 years of experience, according to the company in a statement today.

He started his career with Sime Darby in 1979 and subsequently rose through the ranks until his last position as Sime Darby Plantation Bhd’s Southern Region CEO.

Boustead Plantations also announced the promotion of Mohamad Mahazir Mustaffa as its new chief financial officer and the appointment of Noral Afida Alwi as its new financial controller.

“Their appointments will certainly help to strengthen the group’s transformation programme given the current challenges impacting the industry,” the statement noted. — Bernama