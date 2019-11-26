Bursa mixed at mid-morning

Turnover amounted to 972.91 billion shares worth RM579.27 million. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning today with the key index boosted by selected heavyweights.

At 11.00am, the benchmark index rose 3.32 points to 1,594.67 from Monday’s close of 1,591.35.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 306 to 293, with 344 counters unchanged, 1,087 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 972.91 billion shares worth RM579.27 million.

Among the heavyweights, TNB jumped 16 sen to RM13.70, Hong Leong Bank surged 30 sen to RM17.06, Maxis rose five sen to RM5.30 while CIMB and Sime Darby Plantation gained three sen each to RM5.37 and RM5.13, respectively.

Maybank and Axiata were flat at RM8.66 and RM4.30, respectively.

Of the actives, ACE market debutant Solarvest soared 30.5 sen to 65.5 sen, Bumi Armada was two sen higher at 51 sen, Fintec added one sen seven sen, KNM was flat at 37.5 sen and Sanchi inched down half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 22.33 points to 11,311.96 and the FBMT 100 Index increased 22.14 points to 11,125.85.

The FBM Ace slid 10.22 points to 4,841.36 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 26.46 points higher at 11,850.83 and the FBM 70 advanced 23.87 points to 14,097.91.

The Plantation Index increased 10.7 points to 7,188.48, the Financial Services Index expanded 35.98 points to 15,573.97 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.04 of-a-point to 151.41. — Bernama