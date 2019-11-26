Bursa Malaysia mixed at midday

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.08 points to 1,593.43 from yesterday’s close of 1,591.35, after moving between 1,589.05 and 1,595.92 during the session. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-day today, with the key index remaining in positive territory lifted by brisk buying activities in the heavyweights, led by TNB and Maxis.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KCLI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.08 points to 1,593.43 from yesterday’s close of 1,591.35, after moving between 1,589.05 and 1,595.92 during the session.

It opened 1.71 points weaker at 1,589.64.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 383 to 335, while 346 counters were unchanged, 966 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.36 billion shares worth RM835.20 million.

Back home, TNB soared 14 sen to RM13.68, Maxis increased eight sen to RM5.33, Hong Leong Bank improved 26 sen to RM17.02 and Hap Seng Consolidated was 10 sen higher at RM10.06.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB and Axiata gained one sen each to RM5.35 and RM4.31, respectively, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.08, Maybank and IHH Healthcare both eased one sen to RM8.65 and RM5.44, respectively, while Public Bank fell four sen to RM19.76.

Of the actives, ACE market debutant Solarvest Holdings surged 32.5 sen to 67.5 sen, Bumi Armada bagged two sen to 51 sen, Fintec Global advanced one sen to seven sen, KNM was flat at 37.5 sen and Sanichi edged down half-a-sen to 4.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 13.2 points higher at 11,302.83, the FBMT 100 Index improved 13.68 points to 11,117.39, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 18.17 points to 11,842.54, the FBM 70 appreciated 13.97 points to 14,088.01 and the FBM Ace eased by 0.48 of-a-point to 4,851.1.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 19.69 points to 15,557.68, the Industrial Products & Services Index added 0.01 of-a-point to 151.38, while the Plantation Index expanded by 3.47 points to 7,181.25. ― Bernama