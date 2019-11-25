Celcom, Maxis to explore infrastructure sharing, accelerate 5G rollout

Celcom Axiata Bhd chief executive officer Idham Nawawi — Picture courtesy of SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Celcom Axiata Bhd (Celcom) and Maxis Bhd (Maxis) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore a potential partnership for efficient deployment of Malaysia’s 5G infrastructure, further supporting the development of the nation’s digital ecosystem.

The collaboration will also enable both telcos to explore possible business opportunities in relation to 5G key strategic areas to deliver the best 5G innovation to benefit the people and businesses in Malaysia as soon as the necessary spectrum is made available, they said in a joint-statement today.

“This partnership will support Malaysia’s ambition in driving the digital economy and ecosystem, brings about significant cost savings and create overall efficiency for both parties which will result in a faster rollout and better experience of 5G.

“However, Maxis and Celcom will still maintain its own network and remain competitive in other areas,” they said.

Celcom chief executive officer (CEO) Idham Nawawi said both telcos’ potential collaboration would pave the way for the delivery of a world-class 5G network, on top of its existing 4G and 3G/2G networks, to every Malaysian, realising a truly digital Malaysia in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) era.

“We believe collaboration is the way forward for the industry and working with Maxis to explore a more coordinated 5G deployment in Malaysia is something we are excited about.

“5G is the next evolution that will transform how people work, live and play. It will enable a more enhanced consumer experience, as well as create new opportunities for consumers, students, governments and businesses alike,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut said the 5G network sharing presents an opportunity for the telco to deliver more value to its customers.

“Such industry collaboration is important in supporting Malaysia’s ambition in driving the digital economy,” he said.

To recap, Celcom and Maxis both started their 5G journey more than two years ago, starting with assessing the technology and conducting demo trials. — Bernama