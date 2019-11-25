Bursa disposes of Nasdaq-listed CME Group shares

Bursa Malaysia Bhd has disposed of an aggregate of 85,000 ordinary shares of Nasdaq-listed CME Group Inc on the open market. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has disposed of an aggregate of 85,000 ordinary shares of Nasdaq-listed CME Group Inc on the open market for US$17.58 million (RM73.45 million) last week.

In a filing, the stock market operator said the proceeds from the disposal would be utilised for the acquisition of the 25 per cent equity interest in Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd from CME Group Strategic Investments LLC as announced on Sept 18.

From November 20 to 22, Bursa Malaysia sold the 85,000 shares in CME Group Inc.

“The balance of the CME Group shares held by Bursa Malaysia after the disposal is 297,135 shares,” it said.

On November 30, 2009, Bursa Malaysia bought the 85,000 shares for US$5.58 million (US$65.65) per share. — Bernama