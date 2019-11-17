Penang govt assures companies of extension of lease on industrial lands

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press after the Excellent Service Award 2019 presentation in Bayan Baru April 10, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 17 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has reassured companies, especially the multinational companies in the state, that the lease on their industrial lands will be extended.

He said the lease on industrial lands is usually for 60 years, adding that some of the lease on the lands would expire in the next 10 to 15 years.

“We want to keep the industries here in the hopes that they will expand their operation and create more jobs.

“As such, the issue of lease extension does not arise. We will definitely want to extend but we have to study the implication of the premium on the cost of operation,” he told reporters after launching a book titled “From Free Port to Modern Economy: Economic Development and Social Change in Penang — 1969 to 1990” at the Penang Institute here today.

He said study will determine the amount of land premium that the state can charge for the new 60-year lease.

“For example, fifty years ago the land was a coconut plantation, so it is no surprise that it costs only about five cents to 20 cents then, but today, the land is a mature industrial zone, so its valuation will have to take into consideration all these matters,” he said.

Chow said land revenue is the biggest source of revenue for the state government, adding that the state will rely on the Valuation and Property Services Department to recommend the land premium.

“It is the government valuation agency that will assess the value of the land and recommend the premium to be charged.

“We will follow the premium assessment as recommended by the department, and the process is very transparent,” he said.

Chow, who is also the Padang Kota Assemblyman, said that companies may apply to extend the lease on their industrial land now instead of waiting until it expires.

“Let say you have 10 years left, you can already start to apply for the extension, you don’t have to wait until 60 years to apply,” he said. — Bernama