FTSE 100 bounces back, Experian’s outlook helps main board

The FTSE 100 was up 0.4 per cent as at 0805 GMT, and the midcap index rose 0.1 per cent. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 12 — UK blue-chip stocks edged higher today, attempting to recover after being hit by escalating Hong Kong tensions and downbeat trade rhetoric in the previous session, while credit data firm Experian boosted the main board after it upgraded its revenue target.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.4 per cent as at 0805 GMT, and the midcap index rose 0.1 per cent, a day after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gave Tories a massive boost by saying he would not contest in the December 12 election.

Among blue-chips, Experian climbed nearly three per cent after it upgraded organic revenue growth target on the back of strong business in its main North American market, while industrial software company AVEVA added 2.7 per cent after upbeat results.

Discounter B&M European Value Retail weighed on the midcap index with a 10 per cent drop, after it said it was undertaking a review of its German unit to decide the future of the poorly performing business. — Reuters