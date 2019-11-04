Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers trumped loser 350 to 241 while 353 counters were unchanged, 1,016 untraded and 28 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-morning as encouraging developments mainly on the US-China trade talks boosted market sentiment.

At 11.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 5.43 points to 1,598.77 from Friday’s close of 1,593.20.

On the broader market, gainers trumped loser 350 to 241 while 353 counters were unchanged, 1,016 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 994.01 million shares worth RM543.11 million.

An analyst said local bourse was lifted mostly by plantation linked counters as companies cuts output, pushing the demand higher.

Plantation heavyweights, Kuala Lumpur Kepong added eight sen to RM21.78, Sime Darby Plantation gained three sen to RM4.94 while IOI Corporation was flat at RM4.38.

Meanwhile, PPB rose 10 sen to RM18.18 and Petronas Dagangan was up 14 sen to RM23.68.

Of the actives, Sapura and Hubline both added half-a-sen to 26.5 sen and five sen respectively while Prestariang rose gained 1.5 sen to 53 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 40.10 points stronger at 11,320.23, the FBMT 100 Index gained 40.81 points to 11,130.21, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 67.09 points to 11,891.47.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace advanced 47.58 points to 5,027.18 and the FBM 70 added 63.82 points to 14,003.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 12.60 points for 15,562.07, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.72 points to 153.91, and the Plantation Index earned 34.76 points to 6,783.80. — Bernama