Ringgit eases in opening on US-China trade deal delay

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The ringgit eased against the US dollar in early trading session today following a delay on an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing, said a dealer.

At 9am, the local note was quoted at 4.1840/1870 versus the greenback from 4.1810/1850 recorded at yesterday's close.

In a note, AmBank Research said the Trump administration has pointed out that “phase one” of the US-Sino trade deal may not be signed at the upcoming Apec Chile 2019 summit next month, adding that further time was needed to broker the deal.

Commenting on the local note against the US dollar, the research house said it expects it to range within the support levels of 4.1705 and 4.1759 with resistance pegged at 4.1934 and 4.1988.

Meanwhile, the local note traded lower against other major currencies.

The ringgit trimmed against the Singapore dollar to 3.0704/0730 from 3.0659/0693 and decreased against the yen to 3.8442/8480 from 3.8397/8444.

It declined against the British pound to 5.3836/3878 from 5.3596/3664 and was lower against the euro at 4.6484/6522 from 4.6305/6366. — Bernama